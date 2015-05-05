Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
MOSCOW Russia has blocked access to Chinese social media app WeChat, developed by Tencent Holdings, for failing to give its
Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) jumped as much as 6.4 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report that Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) was evaluating a bid for the cloud software provider.
Salesforce shares rose from $71.4 to $75.82 in about a minute late Tuesday afternoon, after which trading was temporarily halted.
The stock closed 1.6 percent higher at $72.75. Microsoft shares closed down 1.3 percent at $47.60.
Microsoft is evaluating a bid after Salesforce was approached by another potential buyer, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Microsoft is not in talks with Salesforce, and no deal is imminent, the report said.
Microsoft declined to comment, while Salesforce could not immediately be reached.
Bloomberg had reported last week that Salesforce was working with financial advisers to help it field takeover offers after being approached by a potential buyer.
The news sent the company's shares up as much as 17.3 percent to an all-time high of $78.46 last Wednesday.
MONTERREY, Mexico Engineers from across Mexico streamed into a cramped hotel lobby in the industrial city of Monterrey for a chance of a job with the U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, which is looking south of the border for talent in short supply at home.