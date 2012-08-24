* Sees third-quarter earnings of 31 or 32 cents/share
* Analysts had expected 34 cents/share
* Shares fall 5.3 pct in after-hours trade
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 23 Salesforce.com Inc's
third-quarter earnings outlook missed analysts'
estimates and its stock fell more than 5 percent in after-hours
trading.
The San Francisco-based company blamed foreign exchange
fluctuations and faltering technology spending in Europe for its
third-quarter earnings forecast of 31 or 32 cents per share,
short of the 34 cents expected by analysts.
Salesforce.com posted a 34 percent jump in quarterly
revenue, to $731.6 million, beating the Street's $728 million
target.
But Salesforce.com's aggressive revenue growth strategy
under Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff and a price war with
competitors like Oracle Corp and SAP may be
cutting into its margins, analysts said.
Salesforce.com, founded in 1999 in Benioff's San Francisco
apartment as a sales management software company, has invested
heavily in recent quarters to build out a suite of offerings
that encompasses marketing and human resource functions. In
June, the company announced a $689 million deal to buy Buddy
Media, a company that helps advertisers market on social-media
networks and websites.
Fears of waning technology spending have sent
Salesforce.com's shares down about 9 percent since their 2012
peak in April, while competition with rival Oracle, which has
made its own social media marketing acquisitions, has increased.
"The competitive environment is getting more intense," said
Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry.
On a conference call with analysts, Benioff touted his
software package as the future of "social enterprise" and
promised a glimpse of its features at the company's Dreamforce
conference in September.
He defended the Buddy Media purchase, which came a year
after Salesforce.com bought social media monitoring company
Radian6 for $326 million, saying the deal was necessary to
bolster Salesforce.com's market position in the new social
enterprise arena. Radian6 software allows companies to track
what consumers are saying online about their companies
"Our strategy was very simple: We had to once again acquire
the number one player," Benioff said, while warning that
integrating the acquisitions will not happen overnight.
Benioff's acquisitions and heavy spending to increase
revenue has attracted some criticism to a company that often
posts modest profits despite its record of searing top-line
growth.
"There's a pretty sizeable contingent of investors that
would like to see Salesforce slow their pace of acquisitions and
focus on integrating what they have," said Pat Walravens, an
analyst with JMP Securities.
Total cost of revenue rose 34 percent in the quarter to $162
million.
Salesforce.com reported a net loss of $9.9 million, or 7
cents a share, for its second quarter, ended July 31, double the
$4.3 million, or 3 cents a share, loss from a year earlier.
Excluding certain items, such as stock-based compensation
expense of $85 million, it earned 42 cents a share. That beat
the 39 cents a share expected on average by Wall Street,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company slightly raised its full-year guidance for the
full year 2013 to between $1.48 and $1.51 a share despite
"considerable foreign exchange headwinds," said Chief Financial
Officer Graham Smith.
Smith said Salesforce.com is encouraging its customers to
pay for its services on an annual basis, a shift that could
impact billings, the metric for the dollar amount that the
company has invoiced in a given quarter.
During the second quarter, Salesforce.com closed one of its
largest transactions with a networking technology company, while
also adding Nestle as a customer, Benioff said on
Thursday. He did not offer details.
Shares slid 5.3 percent after hours to $139 after closing at
$146.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.