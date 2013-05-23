METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
May 23 Salesforce.com posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $893 million and a net loss of $67.7 million, or 12 cents a share, as demand for cloud-based business software grows despite a shaky economy.
Analysts on average expected revenue of $887 million in the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.