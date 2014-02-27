UPDATE 1-Asia steelmaker shares rise despite Trump salvo on trade
SYDNEY, April 21 Shares of most Asian steelmakers rose on Friday, deflecting the first salvo of a long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign from U.S. President Donald Trump.
(Repeats with no changes to text)
Feb 27 Salesforce.com Inc, the world's biggest maker of online sales software, reported a better-than-expected 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by strong sales at its newly acquired email marketing firm ExactTarget.
The company also said Graham Smith, chief financial officer since 2008, will retire in March 2015.
The company's net loss widened to $116.6 million, or 19 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $20.8 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $1.15 billion from $834.7 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $1.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SYDNEY, April 21 Shares of most Asian steelmakers rose on Friday, deflecting the first salvo of a long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign from U.S. President Donald Trump.
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday an attack in central Paris is the latest reminder terrorism can strike anywhere at anytime, and the United States would not relent in its efforts to end terrorism. "The people of Indonesia can be confident in the wake of this latest attack: We will not relent in our effort to end terrorism and the threat it presents to both of our peoples," Pence said at a roundtable with businessmen in Jakarta, where he was ending a two