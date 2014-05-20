May 20 Salesforce.com Inc reported a better-than-expected 37 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its sales and marketing software.

Revenue jumped to $1.23 billion in the first quarter ended April 30 from $892.6 million a year earlier. Analysts on an average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net loss widened to $96.9 million, or 16 cents per share, from $67.7 million, or 12 cents per share.

Excluding items, it earned 11 cents per share. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)