Nov 18 Salesforce.com Inc : * Salesforce.com and HP announce strategic cloud partnership * Says Salesforce.com and HP plan to create new Salesforce Superpod, a

dedicated instance in the Salesforce multi-tenant cloud * Says Salesforce Superpod will be available for an additional fee to

Salesforce.com 's largest customers * Says companies plan to jointly develop and market the Salesforce Superpod to

the world's largest enterprises