BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Salesforce.com Inc : * Salesforce.com and HP announce strategic cloud partnership * Says Salesforce.com and HP plan to create new Salesforce Superpod, a
dedicated instance in the Salesforce multi-tenant cloud * Says Salesforce Superpod will be available for an additional fee to
Salesforce.com 's largest customers * Says companies plan to jointly develop and market the Salesforce Superpod to
the world's largest enterprises * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: