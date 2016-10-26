Oct 26 Salesforce.com Inc Chief
Executive Marc Benioff spoke on Wednesday about a pair of key
acquisitions that got away, suggesting his vision for LinkedIn
was different from Microsoft's and that he
would have pursued Twitter if shareholders had not
learned of his plans
Speaking at a technology conference hosted by the Wall
Street Journal in Laguna Beach, Calif., Benioff declined to
elaborate on what he had hoped to do with micro-blogging site
Twitter Inc.
Twitter hired bankers earlier in October to explore selling
itself. Technology and media companies including Salesforce.com,
Walt Disney Co and Alphabet Inc's Google
looked at the company but passed on buying it.
Some regarded Twitter as an unlikely fit for Salesforce.com,
whose platform is popular among sales teams. Benioff said he was
forced to drop the deal when investors began voicing concerns.
"We've never had a deal leak before, we don't really
understand that dynamic," said Benioff, who is an avid Twitter
user. "We had to stop because I'm running the business in
partnership with my shareholders."
Benioff was also effusive about his interest in professional
social networking site LinkedIn Corp, which Microsoft Corp
agreed to buy for $26.2 billion in June. Benioff
told technology news website Recode in June that Salesforce.com
made a bid for LinkedIn and was primarily interested in its
recruiting business.
Benioff on Wednesday said he saw parallels between
Salesforce.com's business model and LinkedIn's.
"We really liked some of the business fundamentals," he
said, adding few details on his vision for an acquisition of
LinkedIn.
He contrasted that vision with Microsoft's, which he said
centered on mingling the companies' data streams to make it
difficult for other companies to compete. Salesforce.com has
raised concerns about the deal to European antitrust regulators.
"Last time I checked, that was illegal," he said of
Microsoft's plans for LinkedIn's data.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Andrew Hay)