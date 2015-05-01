SAN FRANCISCO May 1 German business software company SAP said on Friday it is not considering acquiring online rival Salesforce.com Inc, after a news report suggested the leaders of the two companies had held talks about strategic alliances last year.

"There is no truth whatsoever to the suggestion SAP is considering or ever did consider acquiring Salesforce.com," said an SAP spokesperson in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Bill Rigby)