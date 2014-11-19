PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc forecast current-quarter revenue that fell short of market expectations, pushing its shares down 4 percent in extended trading.
The company said it expected revenue of about $1.44 billion for the quarter ending Jan. 31, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.45 billion.
Revenue for the third quarter ended Oct. 31 rose 28.6 percent to $1.38 billion, helped by higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software and services.
Net loss narrowed to $38.9 million, or 6 cents per share, from $124.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.