(Adds details, comments from CEO, analyst)
Nov 19 Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc
forecast revenue for the current quarter and full year
2016 that fell short of market expectations, hurt by a strong
dollar.
Shares of Salesforce, which gets about 30 percent of its
revenue from outside Americas, were down 4.5 percent in extended
trading on Wednesday.
The world's biggest maker of online sales software said it
expected revenue of $6.45 billion to $6.5 billion for the year
ending January 2016, missing analysts' average estimate of $6.66
billion.
"Now keep in mind we are 15 months away from the end of
fiscal 2016 and this is our initial guidance without knowing our
Q4 results," Chief Executive Marc Benioff said on a
post-earnings call.
The company forecast revenue of about $1.44 billion for the
quarter ending Jan. 31, below the average analyst estimate of
$1.45 billion.
Susquehanna analyst Derrick Wood said billing growth was
better than expected, excluding the impact of a stronger dollar.
Revenue rose 28.6 percent to $1.38 billion for the third
quarter ended Oct. 31, above analysts' expectations, helped by
higher demand for its web-based sales and marketing software and
services.
The company has been benefiting as businesses choose more
cloud software services that cost less and are easier to manage.
Subscription and support revenue, which accounts for about
93 percent of total revenue, rose 28.3 percent, while
professional services revenue rose 33 percent.
Net loss narrowed to $38.9 million, or 6 cents per share,
from $124.4 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 14 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 13 cents per
share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian)