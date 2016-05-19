(Adds details from conference call, CEO comment, more context)
By Sarah McBride and Kshitiz Goliya
May 18 Salesforce.com Inc, a
marketing-and-sales software provider for 17 years, may be
joining the ranks of the technology old-guard, but the 27
percent first-quarter revenue growth it posted on Wednesday
still showed some startup zip.
The company also provided a rosy outlook, raising its
full-year revenue forecast and predicting that technology like
artificial intelligence would drive future growth.
Shares of Salesforce, seen as a barometer for the
cloud-computing sector, rose 5.9 percent in after-hours trading.
Cloud-delivered software, provided online on a subscription
basis, has gained popularity with businesses due to its
flexibility and cost benefits.
Salesforce, founded in 1999, has won market share from more
traditional software providers such as Oracle Corp and
SAP AG, Chief Executive Marc Benioff reminded analysts
on a conference call after the company reported its earnings.
"One of the reasons we're doing so well is Oracle and SAP
are doing so poorly in the cloud," said Benioff, who is known
for taking potshots at the competition.
Growth at Oracle, with more than five times the revenue of
Salesforce last year, had shrunk in the low single digits in
each of the last four quarters. SAP, with more than three times
the revenue of Salesforce, has grown in recent quarters, but at
a much slower pace than Salesforce.
Salesforce has worked to stay abreast of the latest
technologies, including the Internet of Things, or the network
of data-generating sensors used by many businesses. Salesforce
is carving out a role organizing that data for marketing and
sales.
On Wednesday, Benioff made clear his belief that related
technologies, including artificial intelligence, would drive
future growth at Salesforce.
"What I see is an AI first world," said Benioff. "And for
every customer ... to be able to get a whole another generation
of productivity out of artificial intelligence, machine learning
and deep learning."
For now, growth is coming from new or expanded contracts at
businesses ranging from young companies like ride-service Uber
to traditional ones like financial-services provider New York
Life. A handful of outsized deals powered the growth, Salesforce
executives said on the call.
For the full year, Salesforce said it expected revenue of
$8.16 billion to $8.20 billion and adjusted profit of $1.00 to
$1.02 per share.
The company had previously forecast revenue of $8.08 billion
to $8.12 billion and profit of 99 cents to $1.01 per share for
the period.
Revenue from its biggest business, software allowing
companies to track leads and forecast sales opportunities, rose
14.9 percent to $724.6 million.
The San Francisco-based company said its app-cloud business,
which allows third-party developers to create tools built on its
software, recorded a 45.5 percent jump in revenue growth to
$325.9 million.
Net income rose to $38.8 million, or 6 cents per share, in
the first quarter ended April 30 from $4.1 million, or 1 cent
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned 24 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 26.8 percent to $1.92 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 23 cents per
share on revenue of $1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Richard Chang)