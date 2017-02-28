U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
Feb 28 Salesforce.com Inc reported a 26.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue helped by strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software services.
The company's net loss widened to $51.4 million, or 7 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from a loss of $25.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.81 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.