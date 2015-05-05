FRANKFURT/WALLDORF May 5 SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott said his company has "zero interest" in acquiring software rival Salesforce.com, which is rumoured to be for sale.

"We bought always assets that are best-in-class, which are assending in value," McDermott said in response to a journalist's question at a news conference at SAP's annual SAPPHIRE user conference in Florida, which was webcast.

"We have never bought something that was impaired and in decline," the SAP executive said. "We have zero interest in Salesforce.com."

SAP has spent roughly $20 billion on acquistions since the start of this decade. But it has said its $7.3 billion purchase of travel and expense management software maker Concur, its largest transaction ever, would be the last large merger for the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach in Walldorf and Harro ten Wolde and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by Edward Taylor)