FRANKFURT, March 28 Cloud software company
Salesforce.com Inc aims to overtake SAP in
terms of sales on the German company's home market in the coming
years, the Europe chief of Salesforce told a German magazine.
"We want to become the biggest software company in Germany
by sales," weekly Wirtschafts Woche quoted Joachim Schreiner as
saying, without saying exactly when U.S.-based Salesforce aimed
to surpass its rival.
He said Salesforce was growing at a rate of more than 30
percent per year in Europe, adding Germany was one of its
strongest markets on the continent.
SAP last year generated sales of 17.6 billion euros ($19.2
billion), of which close to 2.6 billion were in Germany.
Salesforce had revenues of $5.4 billion, of which close to $1
billion were in Europe. It does not break out figures for the
German market.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
