MILAN, April 12 Italian builder Salini, which is
seeking to merge with rival Impregilo, posted on
Thursday higher 2011 profits and sales, helped by contracts in
Ethiopia, Denmark and Kazakhstan.
The Rome-based group said its net financial position at
end-2011 was positive, after spending 123 million euros ($161
million) to build its stake in Impregilo, which last stood at
25.3 percent.
Salini, which has not ruled out a takeover bid for
Impregilo, aims to merge with its rival's construction business
to form a group with sales of 5 billion euros and expects annual
merger synergies of around 100 million.
Its pretax profit rose 50 percent to 83 million euros after
revenues rose 27 percent to 1.43 billion, according to a
statement. Its order book reached 10.4 billion euros.
Impregilo, which is controlled by Italy's Gavio family
through Autostrada Torino Milano, reported in March a
38 percent rise in net profit to 177.4 million euros.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)