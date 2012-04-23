MILAN, April 23 Italian builder Salini sees a
merger with Impregilo generating recurring synergies of more
than 100 million euros from 2015 in terms of core earnings,
slides at a presentation showed on Monday.
Privately-owned Salini aims to merge with Impregilo to create
a national champion in the construction sector. His plan meets
with opposition from Italy's Gavio family, which controls
Impregilo with a 29.9 percent stake and is supported by powerful
investment bank Mediobanca.
The slides showed Salini saw revenues of between 6.5 billion
and 7.5 billion euros in 2015 for the combined Impregilo-Salini
entity. Core earnings - or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation - are estimated at between 800 and
1,050 million euros in 2015.
Salini's plan envisages assets sale for Impregilo, including
Brazilian motorway operator EcoRodovias which the
Italian builder jointly controls with Brazil's Almeida family.
Salini owns around 25 percent of Impregilo, based on the
latest published data.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)