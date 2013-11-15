MILAN Nov 15 Italian builder Salini said on
Friday it had won approval for credit lines worth an overall 525
million euros ($706.58 million) to fund debt incurred from its
takeover of Italian construction company Impregilo.
In a statement Impregilo said it had won approval for a 425
million euro unsecured term loan facility as well as a 100
million euro unsecured revolving facility to provide back-up
liquidity.
Salini won a long battle earlier this year to win control of
Impregilo, Italy's largest construction group, ending with it
building a near-90 percent stake in its larger rival.
The merger between Impregilo and family-owned peer Salini
was approved in September.
($1 = 0.7430 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)