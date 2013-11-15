MILAN Nov 15 Italian builder Salini said on Friday it had won approval for credit lines worth an overall 525 million euros ($706.58 million) to fund debt incurred from its takeover of Italian construction company Impregilo.

In a statement Impregilo said it had won approval for a 425 million euro unsecured term loan facility as well as a 100 million euro unsecured revolving facility to provide back-up liquidity.

Salini won a long battle earlier this year to win control of Impregilo, Italy's largest construction group, ending with it building a near-90 percent stake in its larger rival.

The merger between Impregilo and family-owned peer Salini was approved in September. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)