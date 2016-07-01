(Adds background)
DUSHANBE, July 1 Tajikistan has signed a $3.9
billion contract with Italy's Salini Impregilo to
build a dam for the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, Tajik
President Imomali Rakhmon's office said on Friday.
Rakhmon met Salini Impregilo chief executive Pietro Salini
in Dushanbe, his office said in a statement.
Salini Impregilo stock jumped more than 3 percent after the
announcement.
The construction of Rogun on the Vakhsh river began in the
1970s when Tajikistan was a Soviet republic, but stopped in the
1990s when the Soviet Union broke apart.
Impoverished Tajikistan lacks hydrocarbon resources and
wants to secure its energy independence by increasing output of
hydroelectric power, although its downstream neighbours such as
Uzbekistan object to the plans and see them as a threat to
badly-needed water supply for irrigation.
(Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)