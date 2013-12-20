BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
MILAN Dec 20 Italian builder Salini Impregilo said on Friday it won a contract worth around 168 million euros ($229.67 million)to build part of a highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
In a separate statement, Salini Impregilo said an Italian administrative court had cancelled a contract the company had been provisionally awarded in the northern Italian city of Trento. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)
OXFORD, England April 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With 70 percent of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, getting urban planning right is crucial to ensuring future cities are safe, resilient and fair places, particularly for the poorest residents, experts said Wednesday.
* Company expects to issue approximately $276 million in K certificates which are expected to settle on or about April 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: