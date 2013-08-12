Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
MILAN Aug 12 Salini Impregilo Group will head a consortium of Italian companies building the first section of a new coastal highway in Libya, the company said on Monday.
Salini Impregilo, the name for a new entity that is being created from a merger between Italian building firms Salini and Impregilo, said the contract to build the 400 km. part of coastal road is worth 963 million euros ($1.29 billion).
The coastal road project is part of an accord signed between the governments of Italy and Libya in 2008.
($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.