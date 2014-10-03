Oct 3 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA said they have terminated
their merger agreement, citing a "changed political
environment".
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix, which makes drugs for
gastrointestinal disorders, said in July it would merge with
Cosmo's Irish subsidiary, a deal that would allow Salix to move
its tax domicile abroad in a practice known as inversion.
The Obama administration took several actions last month to
curb "inversion" deals that allow companies to escape high U.S.
taxes by reincorporating abroad.
"The changed political environment has created more
uncertainty regarding the potential benefits we expected to
achieve," Salix CEO Carolyn Logan said in a statement.
Reuters reported last month that some of the top 20
investors at Salix are threatening to vote down a proposed deal
to buy a unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, and are pressing Salix
to consider selling itself instead.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)