(Adds outside other inversion deals)
By Soyoung Kim and Caroline Humer
NEW YORK Oct 3 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
, citing a "changed political environment," said on
Friday it had scrapped a deal with Italy's Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
SpA that would have allowed it to shift its tax base
from the United States to Europe.
The deal termination came less than two weeks after the U.S.
Treasury Department took a series of steps to curb "inversion"
deals that let companies avoid U.S. taxes by reincorporating
abroad.
Salix is the first to walk away among about 10 U.S.
companies that had previously announced deals based on the
inversion concept. Medtronic Inc on Friday took the
opposite path, saying it would stick with its $43 billion
Covidien deal, albeit with new financing.
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix, which makes drugs for
gastrointestinal disorders, said in July it would merge with
Cosmo's Irish subsidiary. Since then, it has faced pressure from
top shareholders to cancel the deal and instead sell itself to a
larger drugmaker, Reuters reported last month.
"The changed political environment has created more
uncertainty regarding the potential benefits we expected to
achieve," Salix Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Logan said on
Friday.
In recent months, Salix has also been pursued by Allergan
Inc as the Botox maker seeks to fend off a $53 billion
hostile takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc
, people familiar with the matter have said.
But the discussions have stalled, partly due to Allergan
shareholders' opposition to a defensive acquisition, these
people said this week, requesting anonymity because the matter
is not public.
While Salix also made contact with Actavis Plc about
a possible sale, that drugmaker sees the company's valuation of
nearly $10 billion as high, making it uncertain if a deal would
happen, the people said.
Shares of Salix rose 1.3 percent to $153.03 in Friday midday
trading.
Salix, Allergan and Actavis representatives were not
immediately available to comment on Friday.
WALKING AWAY
Salix, which will pay Cosmo a break-up fee of $25 million,
was among about 10 U.S. companies that have sought inversion
this year to cut their overall tax bills and gain tax-free
access to foreign cash.
The increasingly popular strategy, which hit a record number
this year, has drawn the ire of the U.S. administration. The
rules cover inversion deals that have been announced but not yet
completed.
"Four of 10 have said they are going forward so whatever
else you think about Treasury's action, it is not perfectly
accomplishing the goal," said Terry Haines, the head of
Political Analysis and Managing Director at the International
Strategy and Investment Group. "And to be fair, Secretary Lew
himself said he didn't think the actions they could take would
stop all inversions."
In addition to Medtronic, Burger King Worldwide Inc.,
Chiquita Brands International Inc and C&J Energy
Services have said they will stick to their acquisition
plans.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Soyoung Kim in New York,
Supriya Kurane and Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair, Lisa Von Ahn and Bernard Orr)