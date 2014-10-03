(Adds outside other inversion deals)

NEW YORK Oct 3 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd , citing a "changed political environment," said on Friday it had scrapped a deal with Italy's Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA that would have allowed it to shift its tax base from the United States to Europe.

The deal termination came less than two weeks after the U.S. Treasury Department took a series of steps to curb "inversion" deals that let companies avoid U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad.

Salix is the first to walk away among about 10 U.S. companies that had previously announced deals based on the inversion concept. Medtronic Inc on Friday took the opposite path, saying it would stick with its $43 billion Covidien deal, albeit with new financing.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix, which makes drugs for gastrointestinal disorders, said in July it would merge with Cosmo's Irish subsidiary. Since then, it has faced pressure from top shareholders to cancel the deal and instead sell itself to a larger drugmaker, Reuters reported last month.

"The changed political environment has created more uncertainty regarding the potential benefits we expected to achieve," Salix Chief Executive Officer Carolyn Logan said on Friday.

In recent months, Salix has also been pursued by Allergan Inc as the Botox maker seeks to fend off a $53 billion hostile takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , people familiar with the matter have said.

But the discussions have stalled, partly due to Allergan shareholders' opposition to a defensive acquisition, these people said this week, requesting anonymity because the matter is not public.

While Salix also made contact with Actavis Plc about a possible sale, that drugmaker sees the company's valuation of nearly $10 billion as high, making it uncertain if a deal would happen, the people said.

Shares of Salix rose 1.3 percent to $153.03 in Friday midday trading.

Salix, Allergan and Actavis representatives were not immediately available to comment on Friday.

Salix, which will pay Cosmo a break-up fee of $25 million, was among about 10 U.S. companies that have sought inversion this year to cut their overall tax bills and gain tax-free access to foreign cash.

The increasingly popular strategy, which hit a record number this year, has drawn the ire of the U.S. administration. The rules cover inversion deals that have been announced but not yet completed.

"Four of 10 have said they are going forward so whatever else you think about Treasury's action, it is not perfectly accomplishing the goal," said Terry Haines, the head of Political Analysis and Managing Director at the International Strategy and Investment Group. "And to be fair, Secretary Lew himself said he didn't think the actions they could take would stop all inversions."

In addition to Medtronic, Burger King Worldwide Inc., Chiquita Brands International Inc and C&J Energy Services have said they will stick to their acquisition plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer and Soyoung Kim in New York, Supriya Kurane and Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair, Lisa Von Ahn and Bernard Orr)