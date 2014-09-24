NEW YORK, Sept 24 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has
had contact with Actavis Plc about a potential sale to
the larger drugmaker, as it continues discussions with Allergan
Inc about selling itself, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
Allergan has revived discussions to buy Salix in recent
weeks after on-and-off talks for nearly a year, as it tries to
fend off a hostile offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc
, Reuters reported earlier this week.
CNBC reported earlier Wednesday that Salix was in
early-stage discussions with Actavis.
Representatives for Salix and Actavis could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)