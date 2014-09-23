Sept 23 Billionaire William Ackman-backed
Pershing Square Capital Management said on Tuesday that it would
sue botox-maker Allergan Inc if it went ahead with a
deal to buy drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Allergan is trying to seal a deal with Salix in order to
stay independent and fend off a $53 billion hostile offer from
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc . The Valeant offer
is backed by Pershing Square - Allergan's largest shareholder
with a 9.72 percent stake.
In a letter to Allergan's board on Tuesday, Ackman said
Pershing Square would sue the company for breach of fiduciary
duty if it resumed its attempts to buy Salix without a
shareholder vote.
Reuters reported on Monday that Allergan had resumed talks
to buy Salix.
Pershing Square has been threatening to sue Allergan for
more than two months, with Ackman calling its attempts at
acquisitions "desperate".
(Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)