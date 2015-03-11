March 11 Endo International Plc has
made an offer to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for more
than $10 billion, trumping Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc's offer, a person familiar with the
matter said.
Valeant agreed to buy the bowel drug maker in late February
for about $10 billion, or $158 all cash offer per share.
The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the
matter, earlier reported Endo's offer would be in cash and stock
valued between $170 and $175 per share. (on.wsj.com/18c1JdD)
At $175 per share, the offer would value Salix at $11
billion.
The person asked not to be named because they were not
authorized to speak on the record.
Endo, which makes drugs that focus on pain management, has
expressed multiple times its interest in buying Salix, but has
been rebuffed, sources told Reuters in February.
About $60 billion in deals have been agreed so far this year
among biotech and pharma companies, the highest volume for this
stage in any year since 2009.
Last week AbbVie Inc said it would buy
Pharmacyclics Inc for about $21 billion to boost its
cancer drug pipeline.
Endo's shares were down 1.1 percent at $88.02, while Salix
stock was up 6.4 percent at $167.82. Valeant's shares were down
3 percent at C$247.26.
Valeant spokeswoman Laurie Little said the company does not
comment on market rumors.
A Salix representative was not immediately available to
comment. An Endo representative declined to comment.
