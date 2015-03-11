March 11 Endo International Plc has
made a competing offer of between $170 and $175 per share for
Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources.
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
agreed to buy bowel drug maker Salix in late February for about
$10 billion, or $158 per share.
Endo sent a private offer letter to Salix's board on
Wednesday, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/18c1JdD)
Valeant spokeswoman Laurie Little said the company does not
comment on market rumors.
Salix and Endo were not immediately available for comment.
