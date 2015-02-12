Feb 12 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc has arranged financing for a
potential takeover bid for bowel-drug maker Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Valeant will likely bid more than $150 per share for the
company, Bloomberg said, quoting one of those people. (bloom.bg/16YHzmJ)
A bid of $150 per share would value Salix at about $9.6
billion. Salix's stock was up 4.6 percent at $149.82 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Salix, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was not immediately
available for comment. A Valeant spokeswoman said the company
does not respond to market rumors or speculation.
Bloomberg, citing sources, reported earlier this month that
British drugmaker Shire Plc was also interested
in Salix. (bloom.bg/1Da0N5B)
Valeant's U.S.-listed shares were up about 1.9 percent at
$167.45 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's Canadian
shares were up about 0.6 percent at C$209.
