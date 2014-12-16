Dec 16 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd said
it would cut sales to wholesalers to fix an inventory issue
related to three key drugs, and withdrew its forecast for the
fourth quarter.
The company said it expects to fix the inventory issue by
the end of 2015.
Salix also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
delayed a decision on the extended approval of Salix's bowel
drug Xifaxan by three months to May 27, 2015, but did not
mention the reason.
The company forecast 2015 earnings and revenue below
analysts' average expectations.
