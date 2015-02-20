BRIEF-Parker Drilling Q1 loss per share $0.31 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is close to a deal to acquire bowel drug maker Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for around $160 per share, according to a person directly familiar with the matter who requested not to be identifed as the matter is confidential.
An agreement could come as early as next week, the source said.
A Salix spokesperson declined to comment, while Valeant could not be immediately reached.
CNBC first reported on Friday that Valeant was close to a deal with Salix. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni in New York; additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Angie's List reports first quarter 2017 results and merger with IAC's HomeAdvisor