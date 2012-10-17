Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Oct 17 Sallie Mae, the largest U.S. student lender, reported a higher-than-expected adjusted profit as the company set aside less money to cover soured loans.
The company, which trades under the formal name of SLM Corp, reported a third-quarter profit of $277 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $188 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 54 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.