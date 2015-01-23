BRIEF-MLP Group to allocate FY 2016 net profit for retained profit
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on June 5 on FY 2016 net profit distribution
Jan 23 Salling Bank A/S :
* Sees pre-tax profit in 2014 of about 18 million Danish crowns ($2.71 million)
* Previously saw 2014 pre-tax profit of over 28 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6362 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday that its shareholders to vote on June 5 on FY 2016 net profit distribution
* Said on Thursday that it decided to make write downs of 355,000 zlotys ($92,234) on value of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA) shares