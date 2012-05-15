BRIEF-Enghouse Q2 net income C$0.33 per diluted share
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share
May 15 Sally Holdings LLC and Sally Capital Inc. on Tuesday sold $700 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/18/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 397 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - net income for quarter C$0.33 per diluted share
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames, once seen as a likely successor to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being split among other senior executives, the bank said on Thursday.