OSLO Dec 11 Norwegian salmon farmer Salmar
plans to sell its entire 14.9 percent stake in
Bakkafrost, the largest salmon producer in the Faroe
Islands, taking advantage of the stock's recent rally, it said
on Wednesday.
Salmar said it would sell its 7.26 million shares, worth
$109 million at the stock's closing price on Wednesday,
completely exiting the company after already selling 7.27
million shares in a similar auction in May.
Record high salmon prices have triggered a wave of corporate
activity across the industry in Norway, the world's biggest
farmed fish producer, and analysts expect more deals.
Marine Harvest, the world's biggest salmon farmer
bought a quarter of rival Grieg Seafood in October and
tried but failed to take over rival Cermaq earlier this
year.
Bakkafrost shares have risen 57 percent in the past 12
months, benefiting from soaring salmon prices as demand for the
fish rises and supplies remains tight.
Norwegian farmed salmon prices high a record 50 crowns per
kilo this week on strong pre-Christmas sales and stormy weather
conditions, which cut supplies.
Bakkafrost itself will buy 500,000 of the shares on offer,
it said. Brokerages Carnegie AS and Pareto Securities AS as the
offer's bookrunners.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Louise Heavens)