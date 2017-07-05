Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 69.36 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon was 69.36 crowns ($8.31) per kilo last week, up from 68.67 in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 14,485 tonnes from 13,680 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world's largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the country's second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.