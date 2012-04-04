WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. health officials are
investigating a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 90 people
in several states, with sushi a possible culprit, the Centers
for Disease Control (CDC) said on Wednesday.
The outbreak involves salmonella bareilly, an unusual type
of salmonella. The strain was reported in 19 states and the
District of Columbia from Jan. 28 to April 2, the CDC said in a
statement.
The CDC is working with the Food and Drug Administration
and state and local health officials to find and interview
victims, it said.
No food has been conclusively identified. Many of the ill
persons said they had eaten sushi, sashimi or similar foods
before becoming sick.
Salmonella infections often cause diarrhea, fever and
abdominal cramps and usually lasts four to seven days. Most
people recover without treatment, but in rare instances can be
fatal.
