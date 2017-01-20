SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazilian laboratory services
firm Diagnósticos da América SA has agreed to buy
privately owned rival Salomão e Zoppi Serviços Médicos e
Participações SA, valuing the target company at 600 million
reais ($188.1 million).
According to a Friday securities filing, Salomão e Zoppi
will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DASA, as the buyer is
known, following the conclusion of the transaction.
The deal is subject to approval by competition authorities.
($1 = 3.1900 reais)
