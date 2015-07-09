* Friedrich Carl Janssen jailed for nearly three years
* Three others receive suspended sentences
FRANKFURT, July 9 A former Sal. Oppenheim senior
banker was jailed for nearly three years on Thursday, with three
of his ex-colleagues handed suspended sentences, for fraud
before the demise of the wealth manager that specialised in
serving Germany's wealthy elite.
After a high-profile three-year trial the quartet were found
guilty for the part they played in causing 100 million euros
($110.38 million) in damages tied to risky investments in German
retail group Arcandor, which later went bankrupt, and property
transactions in Germany's financial capital Frankfurt.
Sal. Oppenheim, founded in 1789, ran into trouble during the
financial crisis and was eventually bought by Deutsche Bank
for 1 billion euros in 2010. The fraud trial related
to events before Deutsche Bank's takeover.
A Cologne regional court sentenced 71-year-old Friedrich
Carl Janssen, partner and former risk manager at Sal. Oppenheim,
to a jail term of two years and 10 months after Thursday's
verdict.
Three other senior managers -- former CEO Matthias Graf von
Krockow, former head of investment banking Dieter Pfundt and
Christopher von Oppenheim -- received suspended sentences of up
to two years.
The trial was one of a string of white-collar crime cases
that have attracted widespread media attention in Germany. In
November Thomas Middelhoff, once one of Germany's most prominent
and respected business leaders, was sentenced to three years in
prison after being convicted of embezzlement and tax evasion.
($1 = 0.9060 euros)
