Aug 18 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 26.07 percent y/y at 495.26 million yuan (80.63 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQ2kYS

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)