BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
* Says Baxalta filed a lawsuit against the company and Genentech Inc., in U.S. on May 4
Jan 20 Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 25.3 percent y/y at 1.04 billion yuan ($167.37 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J29ikw
($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Activist investor Starboard Value LP has taken 5.7 percent stake in Parexel International Corp- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2q54d9R Further company coverage: