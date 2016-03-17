UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
MILAN, March 17 Italy's Salvatore Ferragamo posted a larger-than-expected 11 percent rise in 2015 core profit on higher sales as a boost from currencies helped it counter weakness in its biggest market Asia as well as in North America.
Ferragamo said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation totalled 324 million euros last year, above a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 314 million euros.
The EBITDA margin rose to 22.7 percent of revenue from 22 percent a year earlier.
Net profit stood at 174 million euros against an average analyst forecast of 165 million euros. The group proposed raising its dividend to 0.46 euros a share from 0.42 euros.
Ferragamo reported on Jan. 28 a 7 percent rise in 2015 revenues to 1.43 billion euros. Stripping out the boost from currencies, revenues rose 1 percent.
The company had a negative hedging effect of 51 million euros last year. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.