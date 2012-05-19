Salvatore Girone (L) and Latorre Massimiliano, members of the navy security team of Italian merchant vessel Enrica Lexie, are seen at the lawns of a guest house of the Central Indian Security Force, as a policeman (R) stands guard in Kochi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

ROME Italy's foreign ministry summoned India's ambassador to Rome, Debabrata Saha, on Saturday after an Indian court pressed ahead with murder charges for two Italian sailors accused of shooting two Indian fishermen they mistook for pirates in February.

The ministry "firmly signalled the unacceptable judicial developments related to the Italian sailors," the statement said.

Sailors Salvatore Girone and Latorre Massimiliano, who were involved in an international anti-piracy effort, should be protected by immunity, and India has no jurisdiction over the incident, which occurred in international waters, the statement said.

Italy recalled its ambassador to New Delhi on Friday, and the diplomatic row shows no signs of abating as an Indian court denied bail to the sailors just hours later.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)