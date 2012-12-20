MILAN Jan 20 Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore
Ferragamo said on Thursday it bought an additional 30
percent in a joint venture with Chinese partner Trinity Ltd
to continue its expansion in Asia.
In a statement Ferragamo said it spent a total of $25.5
million to bring its stake in the joint venture to 80 percent,
with an option to buy the remaining 20 percent.
High-end menswear retailer Trinity has an exclusive
distribution deal to sell Ferragamo products in South Korea,
Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.
The agreement was due to expire by the end-2012.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Francesca Landini)