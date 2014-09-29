BRIEF-Alm. Brand launches share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 mln
* ALM. BRAND – LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION
Sept 29 Salvepar :
* Says to subscribe to 12.6 million euros convertible bonds issue of Quadran Group
* Says financing was done in partnership with Tikehau
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre