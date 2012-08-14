* Q2 pretax profit 1.6 mln eur vs poll 1.93 mln eur

* Steel division pretax loss 46.2 mln eur

* Affirms FY steel and group outlook

* Shares up 2.1 pct higher, outperforming mid-caps (Recasts, adds quotes, analysts comments)

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 Salzgitter, Germany's second biggest steelmaker, warned its home market was coming under increasing pressure from Europe's debt crisis after a brutal price war pushed its steel business to a quarterly loss.

European steelmakers are grappling with overcapacity and the summer lull is more pronounced this year due to the euro zone crisis, while China, the biggest steel producer and consumer, is struggling with a slower pace of expansion.

"The economic outlook for the whole euro area is very subdued due to the severe problems from the European sovereign debt and currency crisis," Salzgitter said on Tuesday, when it posted a slump in quarterly group pretax profit as expected.

"The comparatively robust situation of Germany is also coming increasingly under pressure of contagion," it added.

The German economy grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, slightly more than expected, although economists said the euro zone crisis and slowing global growth may push the country into a contraction soon.

Preliminary data showed that exports to countries outside of Europe and a pick-up in consumption compensated for investment weakness linked to the euro zone's problems in April-June.

Shares in Salzgitter rose 2.1 percent, outperforming the mid-caps index with analysts attributing the gain to a technical rebound because its price has dropped the most among steel stocks since the start of the year.

Salzgitter shares have fallen about 19 percent so far since early this year, with ThyssenKrupp down 8 percent, ArcelorMittal 10 percent and Voestalpine up 6.4 percent.

"Salzgitter's results were not negative, they were neutral. Amongst the steel stocks this year, Salzgitter has been hit the most and therefore there was some catching up today," said analyst Lars Hettche of Metzler Equities.

Other analysts said investors were also hoping for a recovery in the steel market in the fourth quarter after the usual summer lull due to the relatively low levels of inventory among steel traders and distributors.

The German Steel Federation said last week it believed the decline in new orders for flat steel products had bottomed out but warned the euro zone would have to resolve its debt crisis before any long-term recovery.

STEEL DISAPPOINTS

Salzgitter confirmed its outlook, saying it no longer expected its steel division to break even this year.

It also said it continued to expect full-year group revenues to be at least stable, with pretax profit in the low to medium tens of millions of euros.

Salzgitter's steel division, which accounts for a third of group earnings, slumped to a quarterly pretax loss of 46.2 million euros from a year-earlier profit of 21.0 million, bringing the pretax loss in the first half to 98 million euros.

"Steel is clearly disappointing. Shipments and production were high and input costs were lower but profitability deteriorated. It just shows that selling prices were under severe pressure," analyst Herman Reith of BHF Bank said.

The trading division, which is engaged in stockholding and in international trading and which generates a third of group revenues, also saw weaker demand towards the end of June, slashing average selling prices.

It managed to eke out 8 percent growth in pretax profit to 16.1 million euros, thanks to some demand in countries outside of the European Union.

Salzgitter said the weaker euro against the dollar boosted exports of rolled steel products to countries outside the single currency zone.

Salzgitter's pretax profit for the second quarter dropped to 1.6 million euros from 202 million a year earlier, beating a consensus forecast of 1.9 million euros.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, kept its financial guidance for this year last week after forecast-beating quarterly results but warned tough market conditions would persist..

($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Jason Neely and David Cowell)