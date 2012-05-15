FRANKFURT May 15 Salzgitter,
Germany's second largest steelmaker, posted a slightly bigger
than expected quarterly loss after the euro zone debt crisis
rattled its customers and weighed on the price of steel.
The net loss for the first quarter through the end of March
came to 15.5 million euros ($19.9 million), compared with a
consensus estimate for a loss of 10.1 million.
Salzgitter said it still expects to post stable sales this
year as well as a pretax profit, though it reiterated it would
be difficult to match last year's earnings figure.
Chief Executive Heinz Fuhrmann said last month that the
company's second quarter would be better than the first quarter.
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)