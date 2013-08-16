FRANKFURT Aug 16 German steelmaker Salzgitter
plans to cut the number of positions on its management
board to three from six as it seeks to cut costs and return to
profit, German paper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.
The new management board would contain the position of chief
executive, finance chief and chief of human resources in order
to save costs and make it more efficient, the paper reported,
citing a recommendation from the management board to the
supervisory board.
One of the positions Chief Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann
wants to eliminate, the chief technology officer, is currently
vacant anyway, said Sueddeutsche Zeitung.
The company, the country's second-largest steelmaker, aims
to cut more than 1,500 jobs, or 6 percent of its workforce, as
it seeks to return to profit amid stubbornly weak demand and low
prices.
The company, which has warned on profit twice this year, was
not immediately available to comment. A spokesman declined to
comment to the paper, according to the report.
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Editing by Thomas Atkins)