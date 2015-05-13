* Q1 net profit 33 mln eur vs loss of 13 mln year ago
* Strip steel swings to profit
* Stable sales seen for 2015
(Adds details on units, outlook)
FRANKFURT, May 13 German steelmaker Salzgitter
swung to a net profit of 33 million euros ($37
million) in the first quarter from a loss of 13 million a year
ago as its restructuring took hold.
"In spite of the upcoming regular major repair of a blast
furnace that will burden profit by around 80 million euros in
the second half of the year, the foundations have been laid for
the group's sustainable return to the profit zone," it said.
Salzgitter's strip steel business unit, which supplies the
automotive industry, reported a pretax profit of 17 million
euros compared with a loss of 2 million a year earlier.
But its plate and section steel unit, whose customers
include engineering companies, wind power farm builders and
construction firms, reported a continuing loss, as did its
energy unit, although both were narrower than in the first
quarter of 2014.
Salzgitter said it expected a "relatively restrained
economic recovery in volumes and selling prices" would help it
keep sales stable this year, after a 13 percent first-quarter
drop, as long as Europe did not slide back into recession.
It reiterated its forecast for a pretax profit in the low to
medium double-digit millions of euros in 2015, which it had
given along with its first-quarter pretax result of 52 million
euros last month.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Louise Heavens)