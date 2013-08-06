* Salzgitter shares down as much as 11 percent
* Drop comes after profit warning late on Monday
* Salzgitter sees 2013 pretax loss of about 400 mln euros
* Previously saw loss of less than 100 mln euros
* Several brokerages downgrade the stock
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Salzgitter shares
dropped 11 percent on Tuesday, a day after the German steelmaker
slashed its full-year outlook for a second time this year,
blaming a drop in demand for cars, appliances and new buildings
in austerity-hit Europe.
The profit warning, which prompted downgrades by several
brokerages, increases pressure on Salzgitter to cut costs and
jobs to return to profit.
Salzgitter said late on Monday it now saw a 2013 pretax loss
of about 400 million euros ($530 million), compared with a
previous outlook for a loss of less than 100 million euros.
"That is a substantial profit warning, no wonder that the
stock is sliding," one trader said. "The steel industry is just
not having any luck right now."
The $500-billion-a-year global steel industry, a gauge of
economic health, has suffered from a drop in demand from
austerity-hit Europe and worries over Chinese growth prospects.
Rolled steel prices in Europe have dropped below
manufacturing costs as steelmakers compete for a shrinking
number of contracts. An extreme contraction in the southern
European construction sector in particular is hurting business,
Salzgitter said, with no significant recovery in sight.
ArcelorMittal, the world's No. 1 steelmaker, last
week also cut its outlook on weaker than forecast demand in
Europe and the United States.
Salzgitter's stock, which is down more than 25 percent so
far this year, was down 9.8 percent at 25.97 euros by 0954 GMT.
It was the biggest decliner on Germany's mid-cap index,
which was 0.2 percent firmer.
KITCHEN SINKING
In the first half of 2013, Salzgitter's pretax loss widened
to 298.7 million euros from 17.9 million, in part due to a 60
million euro hit related to its holding in copper smelter
Aurubis and a 185 million euro impairment charge at
its loss-making plant in the northern German town of Peine.
Salzgitter is planning to launch a restructuring programme,
which is expected to include job cuts at Peine, to help it
return to profit.
"We believe that Salzgitter may have taken the opportunity
... to 'kitchen sink' expectations so as to be in a better
negotiating position with unions and other stakeholders in the
coming weeks," analysts at Jefferies said.
Some other brokerages cut their recommendations on
Salzgitter as hopes for a quick recovery diminished.
"Assuming trading conditions in the European steel market do
not improve soon and the company continues to operate the way it
is operating, the Salzgitter shares may potentially lose all
their value over the next few years," Societe Generale said as
it cut the stock to "sell" from "hold".
JPMorgan analyst Alessandro Abate said there were "too many
issues" at Salzgitter right now, cutting the stock to "neutral"
from "overweight", and Commerzbank's Ingo-Martin Schachel cut
his recommendation to "reduce".
Salzgitter is due to publish full quarterly financial
results on Aug. 14, a day after Germany's biggest steelmaker
ThyssenKrupp releases earnings.
($1 = 0.7553 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Keiron Henderson and
David Evans)