* Breakeven forecast disappoints analysts
* Cautious optimism on steel prices
* Shares turn positive
By Georgina Prodhan
BERLIN, Feb 26 German steelmaker Salzgitter
said it was cautiously optimistic on steel prices
thanks largely to EU anti-dumping measures taking effect this
year and expects to break even at the pretax level in 2016.
European steelmakers have been hit by a plunge in steel
prices blamed largely on a surge in cheap exports from China,
where existing overcapacity has been exacerbated by declining
domestic demand.
Salzgitter stands to benefit more than its rivals from new
EU trade duties, with about half its shipments exposed to the
affected steel categories. But the benefits are not expected to
be felt until the second half of the year, the company said.
Salzgitter's breakeven forecast disappointed analysts, who
had expected more after the company posted its first pretax
profit in four years for 2015 thanks to drastic restructuring
measures. The profit figure totalled 12.6 million euros ($13.9
million).
The steelmaker saw some reasons for optimism on steel prices
and said it expected stable sales this year.
"EU trade defence measures already implemented and partly
decided a short while ago, the first signs of recovery in the
large-diameter tubes business, as well as the recent halt called
to the declining prices of many steel products gives us the
basis for looking to the future with cautious optimism," Chief
Executive Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann said in a statement.
Shares in Salzgitter turned positive after dropping almost 3
percent in early trade and were up 2 percent at 20.05 euros by
1005 GMT, outperforming Germany's mid-cap index, which
was up 1.7 percent.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker,
launched plans this month for a $3 billion share issue to help
reduce debt and cut costs, and said it saw little improvement in
overall global demand for steel this year.
"Compared to peers, Salzgitter has a decent track record of
cost cutting and asset restructuring," Jefferies analyst Seth
Rosenfeld wrote in a note, but added that the company was coming
towards the end of its latest restructuring programme.
"In the absence of a notable recovery in market conditions,
Salzgitter will find itself under increased pressure to expand
cost cutting and restructuring measures in the year ahead," he
wrote, keeping his "hold" recommendation on the stock.
China said earlier this month it would cut crude steel
capacity by 100-150 million tonnes within the next five years to
tackle a crippling glut that has dragged prices down to
multi-year lows.
"A sustainable recovery is not guaranteed. But we think
there is scope for a seasonal market recovery to continue into
Q2 and that could drag equities higher still given positioning
is still so negative in the space," Credit Suisse wrote.
ArcelorMittal shares have dropped to less than a third of
their value a year ago. Salzgitter shares have lost a quarter of
their value during that time.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Keith Weir)