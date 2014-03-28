SALZGITTER, Germany, March 28 Salzgitter's chief executive said he expected troubled unit Peiner Traeger to have posted "more or less" breakeven in the first quarter, clarifying comments he made earlier on Friday.

Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann had told journalists that he expected "more or less" breakeven in the first quarter. He later said that comment referred to Peiner rather than the group as a whole, adding he could not comment on first-quarter group earnings without breaching disclosure rules.

Salzgitter posted a 2013 pretax loss that widened to 477.8 million euros ($656 billion) from 29.4 million, partly due to impairment charges at Peiner, which makes steel beams for the construction industry.

($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)